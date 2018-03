You get your share of 20-20 performances in the NBA. 30-30 doesn’t happen nearly as often.

And the Hornets needed every one of Dwight Howard‘s 32 points and 30 rebounds Wednesday night to lead them to a come-from-behind 111-105 win over the Nets in Brooklyn.

Howard’s performance was the first 30-30 game in the NBA since Kevin Love accomplished the feat in 2010-11. Dwight did his work on 10-17 shooting (12-21 from the line) over 34 minutes. Check out the highlights: