With Kevin Durant seemingly en route to his first NBA championship, there’s increasing chatter that KD may have leapfrogged LeBron James as the best player in the League.
Dwight Howard was asked to weigh in by ESPN, and went with Durant.
Howard says Durant is doing things at his size that have never been seen before.
Per ClutchPoints:
“I will say this — KD is 7-feet. He is doing things that no other 7-footer has ever really done,” said Howard. “That’s what sets him apart from any other players in this league, his ability to score from anywhere on the floor. He has great handles and the thing that he’s doing this year better than any other year — he’s blocking shots — his defense is crazy this year.”
“Those two guys (Durant and James) you can’t really pick one,” Howard said before being brilliantly coerced by Max Kellerman into making a choice.
Kellerman: “The fate of the Earth is at stake.”
Howard: “I love LeBron, I love KD, but I’ma go with KD.”
