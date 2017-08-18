Dwight Howard thinks his opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets will allow him to “shut people’s mouths” next season.

In an interview with ESPN, Dwight said he can have a bounce-back season playing for Steve Clifford, who won’t “break my spirit.”

“Cliff’s going to push me, but he’s not going to ever be one of those guys who I would say would break my spirit. He really believes in me. “Throughout all the mess that has happened the last couple of years, this is a great opportunity for me to prove to myself that I know exactly who I am — to just shut people’s mouths.”

