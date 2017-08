As the Bulls enter full-rebuild mode, Dwyane Wade’s days in Chicago appear to be numbered.

According to an ESPN report, Wade is expected to reach a buyout with the Bulls “in the next few months.”

Dwyane Wade isn’t long for the organization’s future and is expected to reach a buyout agreement at some point in the next few months.

