Dwyane Wade thinks the Cavaliers are experiencing “some slippage” after losing three of their last four games.

After the Cavs’ 95-109 loss to the Kings on Wednesday, Wade said Cleveland needs to figure things out before they get into a rut (starting at 3:19):

“Sometimes, when you’re winning as much as you’re winning, you have slippage.” “We’ve had some slippage, and we’ve got to figure out a way to nip it in the bud before it becomes: ‘We in a rut, and we’ve got to get ourselves back out of it.'”

