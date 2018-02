Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper have joined forces to produce a basketball documentary, titled “Shot In the Dark”, that focuses on their hometown of Chicago.

Peep the trailer above for a closer look.

The film, which will premiere Feb. 24 on Fox, tells the story of Chicago’s Orr Academy High School team and the many obstacles and injustices their players must overcome.

RELATED

Dwyane Wade: I’m Staying In Miami ‘Until I Decide To Hang It Up’