Dwyane Wade First Called Out Kevin Love At Infamous Cavs Team Meeting

by February 16, 2018

dwyane wade kevin love cavs meeting

Dwyane Wade was reportedly the first Cavaliers player to call out Kevin Love during the infamous team meeting in January.

According to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, it was Wade—not Isaiah Thomas—who started the verbal attack against Love.

As things started heading south for the Cavs in January, Wade was an instigator in the infamous team meeting Jan. 22, hours before they flew to San Antonio.

Yes, Thomas was upset that Kevin Love went home with an illness before a 24-point loss to Oklahoma City had concluded on Jan. 20, and that he was not at practice the following day.

But, sources said, it was Wade who first made an issue of it on Monday, challenging Lue to disclose where Love had been.

RELATED:
Tyronn Lue: ‘Crazy’ For Cavaliers To Blame Kevin Love

   
You Might Also Like
kyrie irving lebron james teammates
NBA

Kyrie Irving On Playing With LeBron James Again: ‘Anything Can Happen’

10 hours ago
isiah thomas rajon rondo agenda
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: ‘It Was Obvious’ Rajon Rondo Had An Agenda

1 day ago
NBA

Rajon Rondo And Isaiah Thomas Ejected After Altercation

2 days ago
larry nance retired number
NBA

Larry Nance Sr Wants To Give His Retired No. 22 Jersey To Larry Nance Jr

2 days ago
NBA

Report: Cavs Were Not Motivated To Extend DeAndre Jordan If Acquired

2 days ago
lebron james koby altman trades
NBA

LeBron James: Koby Altman ‘Did A Heck Of A Job’ With Trades

2 days ago

TRENDING