Dwyane Wade: I’m Staying In Miami ‘Until I Decide To Hang It Up’

by Alex Squadron February 10, 2018

After his first game back in Miami (a 91-85 victory), Dwyane Wade told the NBA TV Game Time crew that he will spend the rest of his career there:

The Cavaliers traded the 36-year-old veteran to the Heat before the deadline on Thursday. Wade, who was with Miami for the first 13 seasons of his career, will now finish his NBA journey where it began.

RELATED
Dwyane Wade: ‘My Eyes And Heart Were Always’ In Miami

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Dwyane Wade: ‘My Eyes And Heart Were Always’ In Miami

11 hours ago
NBA

Post Up: Dame Lillard Scores 50, Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler Duel

20 hours ago
NBA

Report: Cavaliers Trade Dwyane Wade To Heat For Second-Round Pick

2 days ago
NBA

Report: Hawks Inform Marco Belinelli That He Will Be Traded Before Deadline

3 days ago
NBA

Goran Dragic To Replace Kevin Love In 2018 All-Star Game

1 week ago
NBA

Tyreke Evans Sitting Out Until Trade Deadline

1 week ago

TRENDING