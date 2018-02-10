Dwyane Wade: I’m Staying In Miami ‘Until I Decide To Hang It Up’

After his first game back in Miami (a 91-85 victory), Dwyane Wade told the NBA TV Game Time crew that he will spend the rest of his career there:

“This is it for me guys. Imma stay here until I decide to hang it up.”@dwyanewade says he’s back with Miami for good. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/UT7SjYs27g — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 10, 2018

The Cavaliers traded the 36-year-old veteran to the Heat before the deadline on Thursday. Wade, who was with Miami for the first 13 seasons of his career, will now finish his NBA journey where it began.

RELATED

Dwyane Wade: ‘My Eyes And Heart Were Always’ In Miami