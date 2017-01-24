Dwyane Wade (21 points, 7 boards, 7 steals), Jimmy Butler (20 points, 8 boards) and the Bulls returned to .500 with a 100-92 win over the Magic.
The W is well-timed for Wade, who mulled his future with the organization earlier in the afternoon:
“Yeah, listen, I wouldn’t lie to you and say no. Of course,” Wade said following the morning shootaround at Amway Center. “I can’t play this game forever. I just turned 35 and I have a number in my head on how long I want to play. And at the end of the day you want to be in a situation, whether it’s a competitive situation or whatever it may be.
“It’s tough in this league, as well because a lot of it also depends on how much money you’re willing to make. It depends on what city you’re willing to be in. So it’s a lot of variables to that. But no question about it, what happens throughout this year as I go into my summer, I’ll definitely take a look at it. I take my career seriously, and where I am, where I want to be, and I will do the same thing this summer.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus