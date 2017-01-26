Despite 40 points from Jimmy Butler and 33 points from Dwyane Wade, the Chicago Bulls blew a 10-point lead with 3 minutes left against Hawks on Wednesday, eventually losing the game, 119-114.

Wade, who has grown very vocal about the Bulls’ lack of effort, told the press, “I’m 35 years old. I have three championships. It shouldn’t hurt me more than it hurts these young guys. They have to want it.”

Butler ripped into the team as well: “If you don’t come in this motherfucker pissed off after you lose any game…if you’re not pissed off that you lost, something’s wrong.”

Here’s Wade’s full quote (via ESPN):

“I don’t know if they care enough, so I can’t say it is. I wish I could say that everyone in here is going to go home and not eat tonight. I can’t say that. I wish I could, but I don’t know that they care enough. “Games are supposed to hurt. You’re not supposed to sleep, you’re not supposed to want to talk to anybody. These games are supposed to hurt. I don’t know if that is in guys in this locker room. “Hopefully they can prove me wrong, but I will challenge them to see if losses like this hurt. We can play bad, we can miss shots, but we’re having too many of these lapses. We’re having too many of these losses. “This just can’t be acceptable if you want to do anything besides have an NBA jersey on and make some money. That’s all we’re doing right now.”

