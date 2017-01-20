The Chicago Bulls are reportedly still unsure about what to do with Jimmy Butler, something that will weigh heavily this summer when Dwyane Wade must decide his future.

Wade, 35, inked a two-year, $47 million pact (that includes a player option for the second year) with the Bulls last July and wants nothing do with a total rebuild in the Windy City.

Wade has been around NBA long enough to know anything can happen. Like the rest of the league, he's waiting to see what Bulls do with Butler https://t.co/Wy5vKN4jfD — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 19, 2017

Butler is enjoying a career season, averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists and was named an All-Star starter Thursday night: