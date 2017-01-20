The Chicago Bulls are reportedly still unsure about what to do with Jimmy Butler, something that will weigh heavily this summer when Dwyane Wade must decide his future.
Wade, 35, inked a two-year, $47 million pact (that includes a player option for the second year) with the Bulls last July and wants nothing do with a total rebuild in the Windy City.
Wade has been around NBA long enough to know anything can happen. Like the rest of the league, he's waiting to see what Bulls do with Butler https://t.co/Wy5vKN4jfD
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 19, 2017
Butler is enjoying a career season, averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists and was named an All-Star starter Thursday night:
“At the end of the year, you sit back and see what the team is, what direction they’re going in,” Wade told ESPN on Wednesday night. “I would be a liar to say that I want to play on a team with all 21-year-olds. You know what I mean? And be a part of the future building. I would be a fool to say that. But you also want to be in the best position for what you think is for you at that time, too.
“… One of the main reasons I’m here is Jimmy. He’s the one who called me and got me to come here. So that’s a big part of my decision and everything else, is what Jimmy’s doing, what his future looks like and all that. And I’ve made it very clear. So I have no idea from that standpoint. You just have to wait and see and then see what works out.”
While Wade is keeping an open mind about his own future, he’s definitely watching to see what the Bulls do with Butler, who has been at the center of trade speculation for more than a year. While the Bulls would prefer not to move the 27-year-old Butler, the team understands the two-time All-Star is their most valuable asset.
