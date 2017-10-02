Dwyane Wade says he makes a perfect pairing with LeBron James, comparing their partnership to peanut butter and jelly.

“It’s like peanut butter and jelly, man, we just go together,” Wade said.

Wade and James still can’t believe they’ve been re-united in Cleveland, with a chance to compete for a third NBA championship together.

D-Wade says his integration into the Cavs’ system has been “seamless.”

Per the AP:

“Every time we walk by each other in the locker room and everywhere, we just look at each other and shake our head because it just don’t seem real,” Wade said Friday. “It’s like, ‘How did this happen? How did we get here?’ We just start laughing every time we walk by each other. “It wasn’t planned, it wasn’t expected, but when it happened it happened and everything happened fast. It’s definitely cool. It’s definitely good to have a friend here, somebody that you respect here, that’s playing the game here.” When he arrived earlier this week, Wade found himself in familiar company: James, Cavs assistant coaches and former teammates James Posey and Damon Jones, and players he’s battled with over the years like Derrick Rose, Kyle Korver and Richard Jefferson. “I’ve been around Bron, I’ve been around this organization for a while from afar, so I knew everybody,” Wade said. “I knew the coaches. It was seamless. I was telling my family. It was just like, just get me a jersey and I just got out there and it felt normal. It felt seamless. That made me at ease.”

