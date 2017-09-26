After reaching a buyout with the Bulls over the weekend, Dwyane Wade is reportedly “nearing a commitment” to sign with the Cavaliers.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a deal could be finalized as soon as he clears waivers on Wednesday.
Dwyane Wade is nearing a commitment to sign with Cleveland and could finalize decision as soon as Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2017
Wanting to play for a contender, Wade also seriously considered the Thunder and Spurs, reports Wojnarowski.
