After reaching a buyout with the Bulls over the weekend, Dwyane Wade is reportedly “nearing a commitment” to sign with the Cavaliers.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski‏, a deal could be finalized as soon as he clears waivers on Wednesday.

Dwyane Wade is nearing a commitment to sign with Cleveland and could finalize decision as soon as Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2017

Wanting to play for a contender, Wade also seriously considered the Thunder and Spurs, reports Wojnarowski‏.

RELATED:

Report: Cavs ‘Made it Clear’ Dwyane Wade Would Start