The Bulls became just the second No. 8 seed to take a 2-0 series lead over a No. 1 seed on Tuesday with a 111-97 Game 2 win in Boston.

And Dwyane Wade was a big reason why. Wade scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, as Chicago took another step toward advancing to the second round.

From his introductory press conference, Wade made it clear that he would play a supporting role to Bulls star Jimmy Butler.

On Thursday, Wade reiterated that he’s “a supporting man. But I want to be up for an Oscar in my supporting role.”

With Wade, Rajon Rondo and others stepping up at the right time, the Bulls have found a way to thrive.

“I’m a supporting man. But I want to be up for an Oscar in my supporting role. Jimmy is the lead actor here. “Myself, (Rajon) Rondo, all those guys, it’s our job to support him. When it’s time for me to lead, I’ve done this my whole life. “Not saying I’m always going to come through. But I enjoy those opportunities.”

