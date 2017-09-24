The Dwyane Wade Era in Chicago has come to an end after a single, disappointing season, with the future Hall of Famer reaching a long-anticipated buyout with the Bulls on Sunday night.

The Bulls and Dwyane Wade have reached agreement on a buyout, per sources. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 25, 2017

Per source, Wade gave up in the neighborhood of $8-10M of the $23.8M the Bulls were contractually obligated to pay him. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 25, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers are considered a front-runner to acquire Wade’s services, but the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are also contenders to land the 12-time NBA All-Star.

Sources: Cleveland, San Antonio and Miami are leaders for Dwyane Wade post-Bulls buyout. OKC could become factor too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2017

Cleveland's clear frontrunner with LeBron James, but Wade may take a little time to decide, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/onXPOeaYfG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2017

Wade, 35, averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games for Chicago last season.

