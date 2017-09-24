The Dwyane Wade Era in Chicago has come to an end after a single, disappointing season, with the future Hall of Famer reaching a long-anticipated buyout with the Bulls on Sunday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are considered a front-runner to acquire Wade’s services, but the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are also contenders to land the 12-time NBA All-Star.

Wade, 35, averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games for Chicago last season.

Report: Dwyane Wade ‘Assured’ Bulls Would Be Competitive in 2017-18