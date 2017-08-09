Dwyane Wade offered high praise for Tim Hardaway Jr after the two worked out in Los Angeles recently.

Speaking to Taylor Rooks of SNY, Wade claimed that the Knicks’ $71 million man is a completely different player than his first stint with New York.

Last week, @DwyaneWade worked out with Tim Hardaway Jr in LA. I asked him what he saw in his game. The Knicks should expect great things. pic.twitter.com/NzzpIMx75P — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 9, 2017

“The one thing I’ve seen in TJ is he’s working. He works tirelessly on his body and game. “He’s gotten so much better since he was first in NY. Same name but different player.”

