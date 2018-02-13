Dwyane Wade Wants ‘Nothing to Do’ With LeBron James’ Free Agency

by February 13, 2018

Dwyane Wade, who criss-crossed America on private jets back in 2014 in a failed attempt to convince LeBron James to re-up in South Beach, is staying above the fray during LBJ’s free agency this summer.

Wade hopes that James gives the Cleveland Cavaliers “a good look” before making his ultimate decision.

D-Wade, 36, has re-joined the Miami Heat and expects this to be his final NBA stop.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

“No. No, I don’t have anything to do with it, none of that,” Wade said of his partner during Heat runs to the NBA Finals from 2011-14, a stretch that produced championships in 2012 and ’13. “One thing I know is he makes his own decisions. So when we get to that point, hopefully he takes a good look at the place he’s at and gives that real consideration, and then goes from there.

“It’s his decision and I don’t want nothing to do with it at all.”

As far as his own future, Wade joked how Pat Riley has told him he will play until he was 40. For now, Wade said it’s all year-by-year.

“I’m going into the summer and seeing how I feel,” he said.

    
