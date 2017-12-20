A Turkish prosecutor has asked for Enes Kanter to be jailed for up to four years for insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

I have said less than that honorless (man) deserves. Add another 4 years for me, master,” Kanter tweeted in response to the indictment.

Kanter is a supporter of Fethullah Gulen, who the Turkish state accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016.

The 25-year-old center called Erdogan “the Hitler of our century” this past summer.

A Turkish prosecutor asked for NBA’s New York Knicks star Enes Kanter to be jailed for up to four years for insulting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday. […]

 

The indictment on Wednesday said Kanter used Twitter to “defame and deride” Erdogan, Anadolu said.

