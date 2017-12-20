A Turkish prosecutor has asked for Enes Kanter to be jailed for up to four years for insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I have said less than that honorless (man) deserves. Add another 4 years for me, master,” Kanter tweeted in response to the indictment.

Az bile demişim o Şerefsize.

Bir 4 de benden koy usta.!!!!

😂😱🤣 pic.twitter.com/fRR5UVS4ra — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) December 20, 2017

Kanter is a supporter of Fethullah Gulen, who the Turkish state accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016.

The 25-year-old center called Erdogan “the Hitler of our century” this past summer.

Turkey wants NBA star jailed for insulting President Erdogan https://t.co/RrurSQDLRj pic.twitter.com/I1l3PVX6Sg — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 20, 2017

From Reuters:

A Turkish prosecutor asked for NBA’s New York Knicks star Enes Kanter to be jailed for up to four years for insulting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday. […] The indictment on Wednesday said Kanter used Twitter to “defame and deride” Erdogan, Anadolu said.

RELATED:

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant for Enes Kanter