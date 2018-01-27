Things got heated on Twitter between Knicks center Enes Kanter and Suns forward Jared Dudley following Friday night’s game at Talking Stick Arena.

In New York’s 107-85 victory over Phoenix, guard Devin Booker shoved Kanter in the back in response to the big man rejecting his shot and staring him down during the third quarter. Both were hit with technicals, and since it was Booker’s second of the evening, he was ejected.

Never shy on social media, Kanter, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win, tweeted an image of Booker holding an “L” immediately after the contest.

Hold that “L” kid. Talk to me nice or don’t talk to me at all… pic.twitter.com/tS3mLgClTA — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 27, 2018

Dudley responded to the post, inciting a war of words between the two:

You talking like you in the playoffs bruh!!! You not Westbrook bruh!! Don’t let that Knicks hype fool you! We know what you are a fake tough guy who like twitter! We already saw Lebron son you! https://t.co/YD0j0J1jCy — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 27, 2018

Get on the treadmill before you talk bro.

You got the retirement body 😂 😂https://t.co/X6GuST1kft — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 27, 2018

Your as corny as you look Boi! Just remember this NBA fraternity knows exactly who you are! One of the worst pick n roll defender in the NBA! Now hold that L kid! https://t.co/fcD6CwaFK4 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 27, 2018

The beef is real.

