Things got heated on Twitter between Knicks center Enes Kanter and Suns forward Jared Dudley following Friday night’s game at Talking Stick Arena.

In New York’s 107-85 victory over Phoenix, guard Devin Booker shoved Kanter in the back in response to the big man rejecting his shot and staring him down during the third quarter. Both were hit with technicals, and since it was Booker’s second of the evening, he was ejected.

Never shy on social media, Kanter, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win, tweeted an image of Booker holding an “L” immediately after the contest.

Dudley responded to the post, inciting a war of words between the two:

The beef is real.

RELATED
Enes Kanter Warned About Trolling LeBron James
Enes Kanter: LeBron James Won’t Punk the Knicks

 
  

You Might Also Like
NBA

Enes Kanter Warned About Trolling LeBron James

5 days ago
enes kanter retire knicks
NBA

Enes Kanter Wants To Retire With The Knicks

1 week ago
NBA

Enes Kanter: Fourth Quarter Benchings ‘Weird’

2 weeks ago
Russell Westbrook
NBA

Post Up: Christmas Feastin’

1 month ago
enes kanter prison turkey
NBA

Report: Enes Kanter Faces 4-Year Prison Sentence in Turkey

1 month ago
NBA

Enes Kanter Warned Not to Encourage Knicks Teammates to Fight

2 months ago