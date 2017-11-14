Things got chippy between LeBron James, Frank Ntilikina and Enes Kanter on the court Monday night, and the war of words continued in the locker room.

Kanter vowed not to let James “punk” the New York Knicks.

Enes Kanter, who scuffled with James: "I don't care who you are. What do you call yourself? King, Queen, Princess. Whatever you are. We're going to fight. Nobody out there is going to punk us." Wow — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) November 14, 2017

LeBron brushed off Kanter’s barbs by reminding him that he is indeed the “king.”

James ruined New Yorkers’ day by leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 104-101 comeback win.

Per the AP: