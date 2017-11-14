Things got chippy between LeBron James, Frank Ntilikina and Enes Kanter on the court Monday night, and the war of words continued in the locker room.
Kanter vowed not to let James “punk” the New York Knicks.
Enes Kanter, who scuffled with James: "I don't care who you are. What do you call yourself? King, Queen, Princess. Whatever you are. We're going to fight. Nobody out there is going to punk us." Wow
— Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) November 14, 2017
LeBron brushed off Kanter’s barbs by reminding him that he is indeed the “king.”
LeBron’s response to Enes Kanter’s comments 💯 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/sPmUtnBY9E
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 14, 2017
James ruined New Yorkers’ day by leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 104-101 comeback win.
Per the AP:
James had 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, Kyle Korver scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to spark a huge comeback, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat New York 104-101 on Monday night.
Cleveland outscored New York 43-25 in the fourth, making more 3s than the Knicks had baskets (8). But the turnaround started late in the third with the second unit in.
“Now we just kept talking about chipping away, chipping away,” Dwyane Wade said. “And then as you saw Kyle Korver got going and then when you saw LeBron check back in, you knew, OK. You saw the waves coming.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus