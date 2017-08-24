Thunder forward Enes Kanter confirmed what basketball fans have known for a while now: JR Smith is virtually unguardable in game of pickup.

Earlier this month, Kanter and Smith hooped in a star-studded run with the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.

After the game, Kanter told Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman that he would take Smith “over everybody” in a game of summer pickup.

“I’ve never seen anybody better at pickup basketball than JR Smith,” Kanter says. “In a five-on-five game in the summer time, I’ll take JR Smith over everybody.” Why? “He just plays with so much confidence,” Kanter says. “He hits these crazy shots—step-backs, drives, hook shots—where everybody just looks at each other and goes, ‘Did he just make that?'”

