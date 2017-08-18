JR Smith likes the way “Hoodie Melo” plays basketball a lot more than “Regular” Melo’s more controlled game.

“Hoodie Melo doesnt play with a conscience,” Smith said. “Regular Melo has a guard up, both great but I like hoodie Melo.”

We’ve seen glimples of a hooded Carmelo Anthony taking part in pickup runs throughout the summer against elite NBA and college competition.

Smith makes it clear that this version of Melo is more fun to watch, a sentiment we can all get behind.

