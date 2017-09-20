Thunder forward Enes Kanter said Kevin Durant’s disparaging tweets about his former coach and teammates were “sad” and “disrespectful.”

In an interview with CBS Sports Radio, Kanter said Durant never complained about Thunder coach Billy Donovan, the roster or the organization while he was in OKC.

“We now know how he felt about us. That made us really sad. “We were in a war together when he was here. We won together, we lost together, but we never tried to blame each other. We never tried to blame Kevin or he never tried to blame us when he was here. “But these comments—before I’m angry or mad or whatever—it just made us really sad.” […] “He never complained about Billy, never complained about us, and he never complained about the organization. “But we learned how he felt from Twitter. I’ll say it again: it made the whole organization really sad. It was disrespectful.”

RELATED:

Kevin Durant Apologizes for ‘Childish’ and ‘Idiotic’ Tweets