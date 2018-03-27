Enes Kanter: Turkish Politics Limiting Endorsements

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter is an outspoken critic of Turkey’s political leadership, and as a result, he thinks “American companies are scared” to bring him onboard as an endorser of their products and services.

The big fella is hiring the powerful agent Mark Bartelstein to see if he can help drum up some commercial business.

Kanter’s sole endorsement deal is with the trading card company Panini, and he’s expected to opt into his $18.6 million player option with the Knicks for next season.

Per the NY Daily News: