Enes Kanter: Turkish Politics Limiting Endorsements

by March 27, 2018
368

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter is an outspoken critic of Turkey’s political leadership, and as a result, he thinks “American companies are scared” to bring him onboard as an endorser of their products and services.

The big fella is hiring the powerful agent Mark Bartelstein to see if he can help drum up some commercial business.

Kanter’s sole endorsement deal is with the trading card company Panini, and he’s expected to opt into his $18.6 million player option with the Knicks for next season.

Per the NY Daily News:

“At least I’ll make some money off the court,” Kanter said. “Because outside of the court I make almost no money because of all the Turkish stuff because American companies are scared to give me a contract.

“So right now if I have an agent maybe I’ll get some Chinese shoe deal company deal or something, or Filipino or whatever.”

Kanter has said that Knicks games are blacked out in Turkey because of his association with the team. Labeled a traitor as part of the opposition to the government, Kanter had his passport revoked and is not allowed to speak with his family. His father was forced to publicly disown Kanter after being imprisoned.

“I’m a basketball player; I need to somebody to represent me,” Kanter said. “I heard some good things about Mark. We’ll just wait and see.”

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Knicks Eyeing Five Candidates to Replace Jeff Hornacek

5 days ago
4,232
College

Trae Young: It Would Be A ‘Blessing’ To Get Drafted By Knicks

6 days ago
1,342
enes kanter Willy Hernangomez marc gasol
NBA

Enes Kanter Calls Willy Hernangomez ‘A Young Version of Marc Gasol’

2 weeks ago
984
NBA

Michael Beasley Is Changing His Reputation

2 weeks ago
5,207
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I’m Going to Come Back Better and Stronger’

2 weeks ago
2,533
NBA

Report: Troy Williams Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Knicks

2 weeks ago
883

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Nuggets’ Backcourt of Jamal Murray and Gary Harris is Earning Their Respect

5 mins ago
8
mcdonald's all-american game practice day 2 highlights

McDonald’s All-American Game Practice Day 2 Highlights

32 mins ago
87

Kemba Walker: “I’m Tired Of Not Being In The Playoffs”

1 hour ago
462
lebron james dwyane wade cavaliers

LeBron: Dwyane Wade Playing With Cavs ‘Seems Like It Was Years Ago’

1 hour ago
407

Report: MarShon Brooks To Sign 10-Day Contract With Grizzlies

2 hours ago
261