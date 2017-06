Eric Gordon’s first season in Houston gets punctuated with the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. Gordon played in 75 games this season, starting only 15 of ’em. He came off the bench to average 16.2 points, 37% shooting from three and 246 made three-pointers, by far the best of his career.

We linked up with EG a few months back to discuss his resurgence in Houston:

