Spurs Announce Erin Popovich, Wife Of Gregg Popovich, Has Passed Away

Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, passed away on Wednesday, the team has announced.

The two were married for four decades and had two children and grandchildren. She had, reportedly, been battling illness.

The full release from the Spurs can be found below:

San Antonio currently trails the Warriors 2-0 in their First Round playoff series, which is scheduled to resume Thursday evening. The Spurs have not announced Popovich’s status for that game or beyond.