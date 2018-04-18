Spurs Announce Erin Popovich, Wife Of Gregg Popovich, Has Passed Away

by April 18, 2018
6,964

Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, passed away on Wednesday, the team has announced.

The two were married for four decades and had two children and grandchildren. She had, reportedly, been battling illness.

The full release from the Spurs can be found below:

San Antonio currently trails the Warriors 2-0 in their First Round playoff series, which is scheduled to resume Thursday evening. The Spurs have not announced Popovich’s status for that game or beyond.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Relationship Between Kawhi Leonard And Gregg Popovich ‘Remains Strong’

7 hours ago
6,565
NBA

Report: Spurs Giving Off Signals They Won’t Trade Kawhi Leonard

12 hours ago
4,450
NBA

LaMarcus Aldridge: Kawhi Leonard ‘Has to Do What’s Best for Him’

15 hours ago
2,864
NBA

Popovich: LaMarcus ‘Has Been A Monster’ And ‘Plays Through Everything’

1 day ago
1,207
NBA

Report: Clippers Planning a Trade Package for Kawhi Leonard

2 days ago
17,580
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Miss Rest of Playoffs

3 days ago
4,334

TRENDING


Most Recent

Spurs Announce Erin Popovich, Wife Of Gregg Popovich, Has Passed Away

2 hours ago
6,964

Joel Embiid Listed As Doubtful For Game 3 Against Miami

6 hours ago
211

Report: Relationship Between Kawhi Leonard And Gregg Popovich ‘Remains Strong’

7 hours ago
6,565

Donovan Mitchell ‘Determined’ To Play In Game 2, But ‘Not Going To Push It’

8 hours ago
739

Finalists For Fan-Voted Categories At NBA Awards Have Been Released

9 hours ago
1,088