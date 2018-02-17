Every Dunk from the 2018 NBA Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

It was a night for the ages as Donovan Mitchell took home his first-ever Verizon Slam Dunk Contest crown. Check out all the night’s dunks below.

DONOVAN MITCHELL WITH A 48/50 ON THE FIRST DUNK OF THE NIGHT 🕷 (via @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/73WG6Q1tHn — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 18, 2018

Like father, like son.

Dennis Smith Jr. is on something DIFFERENT 😱 (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/0dHexUu0zb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 18, 2018

THE DOUBLE TAP Larry Nance Jr. pulled out one of the most unique dunks we’ve ever seen 😱 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/1PIz4gkVjF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 18, 2018