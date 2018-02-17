Every Dunk from the 2018 NBA Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

It was a night for the ages as Donovan Mitchell took home his first-ever Verizon Slam Dunk Contest crown. Check out all the night’s dunks below.
DONOVAN MITCHELL WITH A 48/50 ON THE FIRST DUNK OF THE NIGHT 🕷 (via @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/73WG6Q1tHn
GET ⬆️ JUNIOR (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/glYh0QgcJe
Like father, like son.
NANCE FAMILY TRADITIONS (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Io2EpzvRcs
Black Panther x Victor Oladipo (via @pacers) pic.twitter.com/xQrWx3NjkZ
Dennis Smith Jr. is on something DIFFERENT 😱 (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/0dHexUu0zb
NANCE JR TO THE FINALS (via @Cavs) pic.twitter.com/nl78upYTrr
DONOVAN. MITCHELL. (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/u5OEnMUVDW
THAT FATHER x SON CONNECTION (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/ppYhT7fsAK
THE DOUBLE TAP
Larry Nance Jr. pulled out one of the most unique dunks we’ve ever seen 😱 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/1PIz4gkVjF
Donovan Mitchell: 5️⃣0️⃣
The rook has POWER (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/oeLARwPgqt
Donovan Mitchell wins it while rocking the Vince Carter retro threads 🔥🔥🔥 (via @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/scfyCaWRL8
