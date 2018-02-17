Every Dunk from the 2018 NBA Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

by February 17, 2018

It was a night for the ages as Donovan Mitchell took home his first-ever Verizon Slam Dunk Contest crown. Check out all the night’s dunks below.

Like father, like son.

 

      
You Might Also Like
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Wins His First-Ever Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

5 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell
NBA

Donovan Mitchell on Rookie of the Year Race, the Dunk Contest and More

2 days ago
larry nance retired number
NBA

Larry Nance Sr Wants To Give His Retired No. 22 Jersey To Larry Nance Jr

4 days ago
NBA

Post Up: Donovan Mitchell Steps Up as Jazz Win 10th Straight

5 days ago
NBA

Damian Lillard: Donovan Mitchell ‘Should Be Rookie of the Year’

6 days ago
NBA

Post Up: Dame Lillard Scores 50, Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler Duel

1 week ago

TRENDING