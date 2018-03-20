Ex-Mavs Employee Goes On-Record About ‘Hostile Workplace Culture’

by March 20, 2018
mavericks employee mark cuban

Former Mavericks employee Melissa Weishaupt is speaking out against Mark Cuban and the Mavs’ “hostile workplace culture.”

In an article published by Yahoo, Weishaupt wrote that Cuban and the Mavericks still don’t get it.

I’m using my name because I’m still not sure the Mavericks get it. Since the story broke, owner Mark Cuban has repeatedly claimed he oversaw only the basketball side of that franchise, not the business side.

Sorry. It doesn’t work that way. You own 100% of the team, Mark. The buck stops with you. When I worked on the Mavs’ business side, all marketing, promotional and broadcasting decisions went through you. Nothing was decided without your approval.

I am using my name because I am convinced that Cuban still doesn’t recognize the culture he’s helped create or the plight of the women who still work for him.

RELATED:
Dallas Mavericks Investigating Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

 
