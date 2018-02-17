Devin Booker Breaks All-Time NBA Three-Point Contest Record

by February 17, 2018

No player has scored as many points as the 28 Devin Booker had in the NBA All-Star Weekend JBL Three-Point Contest.

Booker, who tied for first in the first round with 19 points, caught fire in the championship round as he narrowly edged Klay Thompson (25 points).

Defending champion Eric Gordon fell short in the first-round as Tobias Harris rounded out the top three to compete in the championship round.

   
