Ramon Sessions has taken New York Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina under his wing, and sees flashes of a “young” Kyrie Irving in the 19-year-old.

Sessions, 32, says Ntilikina has “got a lot of Kyrie tendencies” in his game.

The 6-5 point guard was picked eighth overall in this summer’s NBA Draft.

Per the NY Post: