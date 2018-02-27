Frank Vogel: Paul George Is ‘As Good As He’s Ever Looked’

Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel, who was with Paul George in Indiana from 2010 to 2016, thinks the five-time All-Star is playing the best basketball of his career right now, via CNHI Sports Oklahoma‘s Fred Katz:

Magic/former Pacers coach Frank Vogel on Paul George: “He’s as good as he’s ever looked for me” — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 26, 2018

Vogel went on to discuss how George’s shot has evolved through the years:

Frank Vogel, who coached Paul George in Indiana, on the evolution of PG as a shooter: “It all starts with the foundation that was laid for him as a young player with the head coach he had.” pic.twitter.com/Uof3SMZOPi — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 27, 2018

For the season, PG is averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 steals on 44 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from three. The Thunder are currently the No. 7 seed in the West with a 35-27 record.

RELATED

Paul George: OKC Big Three ‘Officiated Differently’