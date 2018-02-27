Frank Vogel: Paul George Is ‘As Good As He’s Ever Looked’

by February 27, 2018
316

Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel, who was with Paul George in Indiana from 2010 to 2016, thinks the five-time All-Star is playing the best basketball of his career right now, via CNHI Sports Oklahoma‘s Fred Katz:

Vogel went on to discuss how George’s shot has evolved through the years:

For the season, PG is averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 steals on 44 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from three. The Thunder are currently the No. 7 seed in the West with a 35-27 record.

TRENDING