Jazz point guard George Hill will not play in Game 2 against the Warriors on Thursday due to left big toe soreness, the team announced on Thursday.

Injury update – George Hill is OUT with left big toe soreness #UTAatGSW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 4, 2017

It’s the same toe that’s bothered Hill for most of the season.

The injury is a huge blow for Utah, as the Jazz have been 14.6 points per 100 possessions worse with Hill off the floor in the playoffs.

