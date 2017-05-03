After the Jazz came out on top in round 1 of the playoffs, Warriors’ forward Matt Barnes told Chris Haynes from ESPN that he would have preferred to play the Clippers due to the better nightlife in LA.

Forward Joe Ingles fired back with some clever comments, offering to buy a rental car so Golden State could drive to Vegas between games.

In regards to lack of nightlife @Joeingles7 offered to buy rental car for Warriors to go to Vegas between games 🙂 — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) May 1, 2017

Tuesday night, Jazz president Steve Starks previewed a “Nightlife” shirt for Game 3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Unreal.

The Dubs took Game 1 at Oracle, 106-94.

Related

Warriors Hoped to Face Clippers: ‘No Nightlife in Utah’