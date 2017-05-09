During his exit interview on Tuesday, Jazz point guard George Hill spoke about his and Gordon Hayward‘s impending free agencies.

When asked if his decision would factor into Hayward’s, Hill replied, “He’s like my little brother now. His heart is here in Utah, and that’s definitely going to weigh on me.”

George Hill said Gordon Hayward's decision will factor into his decision: "He’s like my little brother now. … His heart is here in Utah." — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) May 9, 2017

Hill will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Hayward is expected to decline his $16.7 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent as well.

Re-signing both Hayward and Hill would eat up most of Utah’s cap room, but it seems like bringing back Hill would go a long way in convincing Hayward to stay.

RELATED:

Underrated is an Understatement — Gordon Hayward SLAM 208 Feature