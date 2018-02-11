George Hill: ‘[LeBron is] Batman and We’ve Got to Be All Robins’

Before the new-look Cavaliers make their debut in Boston today, George Hill was asked about how he and his teammates can help LeBron James. Hill, who’s a 10-year vet, has matched up against James in 23 regular season games in his career and in 19 playoff games in his career, knows a lot about LeBron’s game.

Hill responded to ESPN’s question by saying “We have one of the best players in the history of the game, I’m sure he’s going to dictate the tempo and things like that. We just got to do our job, be the best role players we can possibly be. He’s the Batman, and we’ve got to be all Robins. We’ve got to figure it out.”

Hill, who was traded to the Cavs on Thursday, has averaged 10 points and 3 assists this season in 43 games with the Kings. James is putting up 26 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds this year.

h/t ESPN