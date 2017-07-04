Unrestricted free agents George Hill and Zach Randolph agreed to deals with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

After turning down an $88 million deal with the Jazz, Hill settled on a three-year, $57 million deal with Sacramento.

Randolph, 35, who played the last eight seasons in Memphis, opted for a two-year, $24 million deal.

Hill and Randolph will be called upon to mentor the Kings’ young, core group of players.

