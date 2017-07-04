Unrestricted free agents George Hill and Zach Randolph agreed to deals with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

After turning down an $88 million deal with the Jazz, Hill settled on a three-year, $57 million deal with Sacramento.

Free agent George Hill has reached agreement on a three-year, $57M deal with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2017

Randolph, 35, who played the last eight seasons in Memphis, opted for a two-year, $24 million deal.

Free agent Zach Randolph has agreed to a two-year, $24M deal with the Kings, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Hill and Randolph will be called upon to mentor the Kings’ young, core group of players.

RELATED:

2017 NBA Free Agent Tracker