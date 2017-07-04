Unrestricted free agents George Hill and Zach Randolph agreed to deals with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.
After turning down an $88 million deal with the Jazz, Hill settled on a three-year, $57 million deal with Sacramento.
Free agent George Hill has reached agreement on a three-year, $57M deal with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell The Vertical.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2017
Randolph, 35, who played the last eight seasons in Memphis, opted for a two-year, $24 million deal.
Free agent Zach Randolph has agreed to a two-year, $24M deal with the Kings, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017
Hill and Randolph will be called upon to mentor the Kings’ young, core group of players.
RELATED:
2017 NBA Free Agent Tracker
Commentscomments powered by Disqus