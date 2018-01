Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was reportedly “devastated” when he found out that Jason Kidd had been fired, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Sources: Jason Kidd hasn’t been officially told yet. Giannis Antetokounmpo is devastated. https://t.co/FGaqQybJtn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 22, 2018

Kidd had Giannis’ trust and the two were “very close,” per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne,

Kidd and Giannis are very close. Giannis trusts him. https://t.co/vQMGAKcwlM — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 22, 2018

