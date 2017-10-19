Giannis Antetokounmpo had his way with the Celtics on Wednesday night, hanging 37 points on Boston for their second loss in a row, and helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 108-100 season-opening victory.

Antetokounmpo had 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, and added 13 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving struggled on his way to 17 points, shooting an ugly 7-for-25 in his Boston debut.

Per the AP: