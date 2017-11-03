Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not sure if he could be the same player in a “flashy city” like L.A. or Miami.

In a story by the NYT‘s Marc Stein, Giannis calls himself “low-profile guy.”

Giannis: “I don’t like all these flashy cities like L.A. or Miami. I don’t know if I could be the same player if I played in those cities.” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 3, 2017

