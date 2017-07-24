Earlier this month, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted a Kendrick Lamar “DNA.” lyric with a deer emoji, which many interpreted as a commitment to Milwaukee.

I got loyalty inside my DNA 🦌 — GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 7, 2017

But that tweet sparked an ominous discussion during his tour in the Philippines on Sunday.

Reminded of Kevin Durant‘s similar pledges of loyalty to OKC before his departure, Giannis was asked how long he’ll remain with the Bucks.

Here’s Giannis’ full response:

“A lot of people say they’re going to stay on a team and decide to move to a different team. “But you guys got to remember: A guy might want to stay on a team, but the team doesn’t do the right things and the right moves for the player to become great. “Because, KD, the reason he wanted to stay in OKC was to win a Championship, right? So, did they win a Championship? That’s why he decided to leave. “Did he win a Championship with Golden State? “So don’t hate only the player. Because sometimes it’s not up to the player.”

