Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says that he “might” win the 2017-18 NBA MVP.

If Giannis, 22, were to win MVP next season, he’d become one of the five-youngest players to ever win the NBA’s highest individual award.

Via the Milwaukee Bucks (starting at 0:34):

You know you probably won’t be Most Improved again because you were an All-Star starter. Giannis: “Why? I might be the MVP this year.” I said Most Improved. MVP you can win. Giannis: “OK, but if I win the MVP, I can be the Most Improved.”

