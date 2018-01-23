Jason Kidd wasn’t shocked by his firing Monday, and when Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo offered to intervene on his behalf with Milwaukee’s front-office, Kidd told him it wasn’t necessary.

Both Kidd and Antetokounmpo felt the decision was “handled wrong.”

Jason Kidd tells ESPN that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo called him about 15 minutes before Kidd was officially notified he'd been fired by the Bucks and offered to help save his job. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 23, 2018

Kidd is proud of what he accomplished with the Bucks, and says he “can’t wait” to get another coaching gig.

“He called me and said, ‘Coach, this isn’t right what they’re about to do, but [they] are gonna let you go,'” Kidd told ESPN. Kidd said he replied, “I had a feeling that was gonna take place.” To which Antetokounmpo responded, “‘What can I do? I’ll call the owners, I’ll call my agent.” Kidd said he told him, “There’s nothing you can do. All you can do is tell the truth. That’s it.”

