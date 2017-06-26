Giannis Antetokounmpo has the “highest possible goals,” including reaching G-O-A-T status.

“I don’t want to sound cocky, but I have the highest possible goals. I want to be a champion with the Bucks, I want to be the MVP, I want to be part of the best 50 of all time and then I want to be the best ever who played the game.”

Speaking of aiming high, Antetokounmpo says he plans to lead Greece past Team USA someday.

(The Greek national squad was the last to beat the U.S., in a 101-95 upset in the semis of the 2006 World Championships.)

Per the AP:

“I’ll be the next one to beat them. I’ll be waiting for them somewhere,” the Milwaukee Bucks star said before leading a team in an exhibition game involving Greek and foreign players before 15,000 fans at the Athens Olympic Arena on Sunday.

On Sunday, the 2005-06 Greece team — European champions in 2005 and runners-up to Spain at the 2006 Worlds — played a side which included brothers Giannis and Thanassis Antetokounmpo, and American Euroleague star Kyle Hines. The Greek veterans, mostly in their late 30s and early 40s, prevailed 92-91 thanks to better shooting and plenty more steals, with the crowd rewarded with some spectacular dunks from the Antetokounmpo brothers.