Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Want To Work With Kobe This Summer’

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he hopes to spend time with Kobe Bryant this summer in order to pick his brain.

In a story by ESPN’s Eric Nehm, Giannis said he wants to learn Kobe’s mindset more than anything else.

"I want to ask [@kobebryant] if I can come to L.A. to work with him." – @Giannis_An34, on his goal for this eveninghttps://t.co/33MRb7VVD4 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 16, 2018

“Not to just go out there and workout for two or three weeks, but to grab a dinner and see the way his mind thinks. To see if I’m on the right path. “It’s all about how he thinks. It’s about how they think, how the greats think. How they think about the game. “I want to see how he thinks about the game, how he sees the game, how he would play today, would he change something about the way he plays. “Obviously, he’s watched me play, and hopefully he can give me some tips.”

