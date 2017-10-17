Just minutes into his first game as a Celtic, Gordon Hayward was carried off on a stretcher after suffering a serious injury to his lower left leg.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

After examining Hayward’s injury in the locker room, the Celtics announced an initial diagnosis of a broken left ankle.

After the injury, NBA players came together to show their support for Hayward.

