Just minutes into his first game as a Celtic, Gordon Hayward was carried off on a stretcher after suffering a serious injury to his lower left leg.
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.
After examining Hayward’s injury in the locker room, the Celtics announced an initial diagnosis of a broken left ankle.
#NEBHInjuryReport: After a medical evaluation by Celtics/Cavs medical personnel Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed w/ a fractured left ankle.
After the injury, NBA players came together to show their support for Hayward.
God bless you bro @gordonhayward ! 🙏🏾 help him thru this god!
Prayers up @gordonhayward !!
Hate to see this happen to anyone! Prayers to Gordon Hayward 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Man, nothing but prayers to Gordon Hayward!
Praying for my guy @gordonhayward!!! NEVER want to see any of the guys go through anything like that.
Prayers up for Gordon Hayward !!! 🙏🏽
Prayers out to @gordonhayward !
