Just minutes into his first game as a Celtic, Gordon Hayward was carried off on a stretcher after suffering a serious injury to his lower left leg.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

After examining Hayward’s injury in the locker room, the Celtics announced an initial diagnosis of a broken left ankle.

#NEBHInjuryReport: After a medical evaluation by Celtics/Cavs medical personnel Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed w/ a fractured left ankle. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017

After the injury, NBA players came together to show their support for Hayward.

God bless you bro @gordonhayward ! 🙏🏾 help him thru this god! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 18, 2017

Hate to see this happen to anyone! Prayers to Gordon Hayward 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) October 18, 2017

Man, nothing but prayers to Gordon Hayward! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 18, 2017

Praying for my guy @gordonhayward!!! NEVER want to see any of the guys go through anything like that. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) October 18, 2017

Prayers up for Gordon Hayward !!! 🙏🏽 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) October 18, 2017

Prayers out to @gordonhayward ! — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) October 18, 2017

