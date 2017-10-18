Just minutes into his first game as a Celtic, Gordon Hayward went down with a gruesome ankle injury that knocked out the breathe from the entire NBA.
With all eyes on the mega Cavs-Celtics matchup, NBA players flooded twitter with support for their fallen brother.
God bless you bro @gordonhayward ! 🙏🏾 help him thru this god!
Man, nothing but prayers to Gordon Hayward!
While we couldn’t possibly collect everything, you’ll find some of the tweets in the gallery above.
Wishing Hayward a speedy recovery. Prayers up!
Prayers up @gordonhayward !!
Hate to see this happen to anyone! Prayers to Gordon Hayward 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Praying for my guy @gordonhayward!!! NEVER want to see any of the guys go through anything like that.
Prayers up for Gordon Hayward !!! 🙏🏽
