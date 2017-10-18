Just minutes into his first game as a Celtic, Gordon Hayward went down with a gruesome ankle injury that knocked out the breathe from the entire NBA.

With all eyes on the mega Cavs-Celtics matchup, NBA players flooded twitter with support for their fallen brother.

While we couldn’t possibly collect everything, you’ll find some of the tweets in the gallery above.

Wishing Hayward a speedy recovery. Prayers up!

