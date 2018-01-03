Gregg Popovich moved into fifth place on the all-time list for wins among NBA head coaches Tuesday night, breaking a tie with George Karl.
Pop’s Spurs held on for a 100-91 road triumph against the New York Knicks.
Gregg Popovich passes George Karl and moves into 5th place on the @NBA's all-time winningest coaches list! pic.twitter.com/vk8LzN7xaA
— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2018
Popovich now has 1,176 career victories, and would need 159 to match No. 1 Don Nelson’s record of 1,335.
Per the AP:
It’s hard to fathom now, after five NBA championships as coach of the San Antonio Spurs and with him now alone in fifth place on the league’s all-time victory list. But it’s true — Popovich’s decision to fire Bob Hill and make himself coach and general manager in December 1996 was horribly received at first, leaving even some of his own players baffled.
“The pressure is always there for any coach,” Popovich said. “You’ve got to get the job done. If you don’t, you’re not there. If you do get it done, you get to stay.”
Popovich now has 1,176 wins. He’s 34 away from No. 4 Pat Riley, 45 shy of No. 3 Jerry Sloan, and should catch both next season.
“Doesn’t mean anything, except I’ve had good players and I’ve been coaching for eons,” Popovich said.
