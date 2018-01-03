Gregg Popovich moved into fifth place on the all-time list for wins among NBA head coaches Tuesday night, breaking a tie with George Karl.

Pop’s Spurs held on for a 100-91 road triumph against the New York Knicks.

Gregg Popovich passes George Karl and moves into 5th place on the @NBA's all-time winningest coaches list! pic.twitter.com/vk8LzN7xaA — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2018

Popovich now has 1,176 career victories, and would need 159 to match No. 1 Don Nelson’s record of 1,335.

