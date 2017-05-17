Following a humiliating 136-100 blowout in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, Gregg Popovich openly criticized LaMarcus Aldridge.

Pop says for San Antonio to challenge Golden State, LMA has to assert himself offensively.

Gregg Popovich: "LaMarcus has got to score for us. He can't be timid. He turned down shots… He's got a major responsibility in Game 3." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 17, 2017

Aldridge finished with 8 points in the loss, and with Kawhi Leonard nursing an ankle injury, the Spurs are desperate for production against the juggernaut Warriors.

