Following a humiliating 136-100 blowout in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, Gregg Popovich openly criticized LaMarcus Aldridge.
Pop says for San Antonio to challenge Golden State, LMA has to assert himself offensively.
Gregg Popovich: "LaMarcus has got to score for us. He can't be timid. He turned down shots… He's got a major responsibility in Game 3."
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 17, 2017
Aldridge finished with 8 points in the loss, and with Kawhi Leonard nursing an ankle injury, the Spurs are desperate for production against the juggernaut Warriors.
Per the AP:
Stephen Curry had 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in three quarters and the Golden State Warriors trounced on the Spurs missing Kawhi Leonard, running away from San Antonio for a 136-100 rout Tuesday night and 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Kevin Durant added 16 points and Draymond Green provided another strong all-around performance with 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Rookie Patrick McCaw had 18 points and five assists off the bench shooting 6 for 8 as Golden State earned its most lopsided victory of the playoffs to go to 10-0.
Popovich wasn’t about to guess whether Leonard would return in time for Saturday’s game, saying it could be Friday or even game day before that would be determined.
“I have no idea. Just depends on how the ankle heals,” Popovich said. “I’d probably list him as questionable. But the thing that worries me is that he did it again, the exact same thing. So one would logically think maybe it will take longer, but I’m hoping that’s not true and we’ll have him for Game 3. But I don’t know. I don’t think we’re going to know until Friday and Saturday, probably.”
