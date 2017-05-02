Gregg Popovich didn’t have a whole lot to say about the Houston Rockets pounding his San Antonio Spurs 126-99 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semis Monday night.
“We lost. And they won,” concluded Pop.
"We lost. And they won and they played better."
Pop gonna Pop… pic.twitter.com/AyHzgPpZXu
The Rockets splashed in a team-record 22 three-pointers in the convincing victory.
Per theAP:
Trevor Ariza scored 23 points, James Harden added 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Rockets stormed past San Antonio 126-99 on Monday night, the Spurs’ worst loss in a series opener under Gregg Popovich.
“Just taking what the defense gives us,” Harden said. “Last series (against Oklahoma City) was a more grind-it-out. We weren’t really making a lot of 3s. We had to figure a way to get paint points and in this series so far they gave opportunities to shoot 3s.”
The Rockets were 22 for 50 behind the arc, the most 3s attempted and made against the Spurs in their long postseason history.
