Gregg Popovich didn’t have a whole lot to say about the Houston Rockets pounding his San Antonio Spurs 126-99 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semis Monday night.

“We lost. And they won,” concluded Pop.

"We lost. And they won and they played better." Pop gonna Pop…

The Rockets splashed in a team-record 22 three-pointers in the convincing victory.

