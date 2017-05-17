Spurs wing Jonathon Simmons started in place of Kawhi Leonard in San Antonio’s 136-100 Game 2 loss to the Warriors, scoring a team-high 22 points on 8-17 shooting in just 26 minutes.

After the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised Simmons as “one of the very few who came to play” for San Antonio.

“Jon was one of the very few who came to play. I thought Jon was great. At both ends of the floor, he was intense and he played to win for sure. “Jon was in a category by himself. Everybody else was in the other category.”

Simmons has been outstanding for the Spurs in the postseason. And he’s been arguably the Spurs’ most consistent player outside of Kawhi Leonard in the Playoffs.

